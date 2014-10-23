By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Google Inc
said it is committed to spending $1 billion to lease
office buildings over the next 13 to 14 years.
Google did not say where the office buildings were located
in its disclosure as part of its quarterly regulatory filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.
A source familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to
discuss it publicly, said the Mountain View, California-based
company was investing in new office space in Silicon Valley.
Google, the world's No. 1 Internet search company, has been
looking to expand beyond its headquarters to accommodate its
growing ranks of employees.
The company has acquired 24 office buildings near its
campus, known as the Googleplex, in recent years, according to a
July report in the San Jose Mercury News. Google hopes to
transform many of the purchased buildings into taller,
high-density office buildings, the report said.
It was not clear if the new leases were related to those
buildings.
Google said the new lease periods will expire between 2027
and 2028.
In addition to the $1 billion lease obligation, Google noted
that it was also "committed to pay a portion of the related
operating expenses under these lease agreements which are not
included in the total obligation amount."
The company said it was in the process of evaluating the
impact of these lease agreements on its financial statements.
Google's staff grew by about 3,000 in the third quarter to
more than 55,000 full-time employees worldwide.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)