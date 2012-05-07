By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL May 7 LG Electronics Inc, the
world's No.2 TV maker, plans to launch Internet-enabled TV based
on Google's platform in the United States in the week
of May 21, as the South Korean firm seeks to gain a larger share
of the emerging Internet TV market, a senior LG executive said
on Monday.
The move reflects an aggressive push by the duo to defend
against a potential threat from Apple Inc, which
reshaped the handset market with its iPhone smartphone and is
widely expected to unveil a full-fledged TV product later this
year or early next year.
"Production of Google TVs will start from May 17 from our
factory in Mexico and U.S. consumers will be able to buy the
product from the week of May 21," Ro Seogho, executive vice
president of LG's TV business unit, told a small group of
reporters.
Google TV allows viewers to access Google services such as
searches and YouTube videos on their television screens.
Ro said LG will decide whether to expand the offering to
Europe and Asia after reviewing sales performance in the U.S.
market.
LG gave no shipment target or details of prices or screen
sizes.
Research firm IHS iSuppli estimates the global
Internet-enabled TV market will grow nearly 60 percent this year
to 95 million sets, far outpacing the TV market overall, which
is expected to expand by just 2 percent.
The second version of Internet TV by Google, which hopes to
replicate the success of its Android mobile software in the TV
market, comes after its previous model, unveiled in 2010, failed
to catch on with consumers.
Google's attempt to capture the living room audience has
seen limited success so far due to a lack of web content or
support from hardware manufacturers.
TV manufacturers from LG to its bigger rival Samsung
Electronics Co have their own Internet-enabling TV
platforms and are aggressively pushing their own technologies,
along with Google TV, to gain the initiative and prop up margins
with high-end products amid growing competition from low-cost
producers.
LG plans to fit around 60 percent of its TVs with its own
NetCast platform installed, to allow viewers access to the
Internet, social networking and online games as well as LG's own
TV applications.
LG saw its TV division's profit margin rising sharply to
above 4 percent in the first quarter, helped by strong sales of
high-end models such as 3D TVs and Internet-enabled sets, just
when Sony Corp, Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp
expect to have lost a combined $21 billion in the
business year that ended on March 31.
LG doubled its share of the 3D TV market to 15.3 percent in
the fourth quarter of 2011 from earlier in the year, helped by
cheaper and lighter 3D glasses that do not require the batteries
and switches used in conventional 3D sets made by Samsung, Sony
and others.
Sony's share of the 3D TV market tumbled to 13 percent in
the October-December quarter from 34.6 percent in January-March
quarter of last year, according to DisplaySearch.
LG hopes to further steal a march on its rivals by bringing
forward the launch of a 55-inch flat-screen TV using
next-generation technology, raising the stakes in a cutthroat
battle for the living room between Asia's top tech powerhouses.
GOOGLE AMBITIONS
Google has long held ambitions in the television arena,
hoping to extend its online advertising business to the big
screens that still command the lion's share of global
advertising budgets, and to make the best use of its ownership
of YouTube, the world's most popular online video site.
But Logitech International, one of Google's
initial partners that developed a set-top box offering the
service, said late last year it had lost tens of millions of
dollars building set-top boxes for Google devices due to weak
sales.
An LG official said retailers' responses to the latest
Google TV were positive.