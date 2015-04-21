By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, April 21 Google Inc,
already one of Washington's biggest spenders, set a company
record for its lobbying activity in the first quarter of 2015
when it spent $5.5 million, according to a government database.
Google ranked ninth in terms of total lobbying spending in
2014 at $16.8 million, behind the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ($124
million) and the National Association of Realtors ($55 million),
according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
The disclosure on lobbying expenditures comes as the company
faces charges brought by the European Union that it demoted
rivals in search results.
Europe has also opened an investigation into allegations
that Google uses Android to keep its dominance as consumers go
mobile, while Google's rivals are asking the U.S. Justice
Department to also open a formal probe into Android in the
United States.
The $5.5 million Google spent in the first three months of
2015 is the most since the company began lobbying in 2007,
according to the government database. Its ranking for this
quarter's spending could not be immediately determined.
Google's growing investment in lobbying highlights the tech
firm's expanding presence in Washington as it fights antitrust
battles at home and abroad, and grows its business into new
areas such as broadband connectivity and self-driving cars.
In the first quarter of 2015, Google's list of lobbying
issues included legislative efforts to clamp down on aggressive
patent litigation, a push to allow skilled immigrants to more
easily stay in the United States, net neutrality, tax reform and
broadband deployment, the company said in its disclosure
statement.
"Google's big spending in Washington could be meant in part
to rally Congress and the White House to come to its defense in
the face of the EU's antitrust case against the company," said
Viveca Novak, a spokeswoman for the Center for Responsive
Politics.
"It needs allies, the more prominent the better -- and it
also wants to stave off any similar government inquiries
stateside," she added.
Google, a sprawling search and advertising behemoth, has
faced a range of investigations on issues ranging from scraping
rivals' reviews to demoting rivals' content.
It settled with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on these
issues in early 2013 but European competition authorities
brought formal charges against Google last week. Google has
denied any wrongdoing, and could not immediately be reached for
comment on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby)