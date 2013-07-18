By Ronald Grover
| LOS ANGELES, July 18
LOS ANGELES, July 18 Google-backed Machinima has
become the latest Internet company to try to launch a TV-like
online video network, and has begun talks with Hollywood studios
to produce full-length programs or possibly become investors,
several sources told Reuters recently.
Machinima, which caters mainly to so-called fanboys or 18-
to-34-year-old men whose interests often include videogames and
comics, wants to raise $80 million to create an online video
subscription service, according to two executives with knowledge
of the situation.
Machinima has held talks with potential partners or
investors including Time Warner Inc's Warner Brothers
studio and Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures, said three
people with knowledge of the meetings.
The two studios already make shorter videos for the
website. Warner makes an 8-to-12-minute live-action series based
on the videogame "Mortal Kombat." Paramount is making a show
based on the Los Angeles black market for stolen cars, called
"Chop Shop."
Representatives of Warner Brothers and Paramount declined to
confirm the talks.
Machinima, a major fixture on YouTube that also runs its own
advertising-supported website, confirmed it intends to start an
online video service but not the amount of financing it was
targeting or which studios it contacted.
"The fanboy viewer is crazy, engaged and ravenous,"
Machinima CEO Allen DeBevoise told Reuters in an interview.
"We intend to raise capital to be a company in the spirit of
HBO and AMC, but in an over-the-top world," he said.
"Over-the-top" refers to viewers who watch TV shows online,
bypassing traditional cable or satellite services.
Machinima joins a growing number of tech or Internet
companies intending to make programs or provide over-the-top
video services, including Yahoo Inc and Amazon.com Inc
. Google Inc, Apple Inc and Intel Corp
are also considering starting cable TV-like services
that sell subscriptions to existing cable channels.
DeBevoise says he intends to license full-length 44-minute
shows, which is the duration, without commercials, of a typical
hour-long TV show. The studios would retain ownership of the
shows, to sell overseas or in other markets.
Machinima's current fare includes trailers for videogames
like "Grand Theft Auto 5," entertainment news clips hosted by
irreverent hosts, dramas featuring attractive women and more
than 20 other weekly shows aimed at its fanboy audience.
The new subscription service it plans "is a bold attempt,"
said Keith Richman, executive of Break Media, whose ad-supported
sites also target 18-to-34-year-old men. "It's a great
demographic and I'm excited someone is trying to find a new way
to monetize it. I'm just not sure the market is ready for it."
Machinima is being advised by Allen & Co. Melissa Zukerman,
Machinima's spokeswoman, denies Silicon Valley rumors that the
company has shopped Machinima to tech companies.
"The company is not for sale," she said. "And that is not
the origin of this process."
Last year, Machinima raised $35 million in a financing round
led by Google. The Internet search company joined existing
investors Redpoint Ventures and MK Capital, who participated as
well in that round.
In June, the site was YouTube's seventh-largest channel,
with 20.4 million viewers, according to comScore Video Metrix.
.
Its viewers watch an average of 19 videos per month, tops
among YouTube channels, staying on the site an average of 76
minutes. The site has more than 8 million non-paying YouTube
subscribers, according to YouTube.