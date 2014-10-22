(Adds details)
Oct 22 Google Inc launched an email
service called "Inbox" on Wednesday that will better organize
emails and display information such as appointments, flight
bookings and package deliveries in a more user-friendly way.
Google said it was sending out invitations to selected Gmail
users to try out the new service. Users can also email the
company at inbox@google.com to get an invitation.
For now the new service is being provided alongside Gmail,
which was launched in 2004. It will be available on the Web as
well as on Android smartphones and iPhones.
"Inbox is by the same people who brought you Gmail, but it's
not Gmail: it's a completely different type of inbox, designed
to focus on what really matters," the company said in a blog
post. (bit.ly/1woCxac)
Google said Inbox displays real-time updates to emails - for
example, showing the delivery status of items bought online.
It also shows reminders in a more accessible way that allows
users to more easily keep track of chores and appointments.
The company said the new application also enhances features
that are already available in Gmail that allow users to view
purchases and bank account statements grouped together.
Google's shares were up 1.7 percent at $547.33 in early
afternoon trading Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)