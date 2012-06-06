By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 6
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Google Inc is
deploying a fleet of small, camera-equipped airplanes above
several cities, the Internet search company's latest step in its
ambitious and sometimes controversial plan to create a
photo-based map of the world.
Google plans to release the first three-dimensional maps for
several cities by the end of the year, the company said at a
news conference at its San Francisco offices on Wednesday.
Google declined to name the cities, but it showed a
demonstration of a 3D map of San Francisco, in which a user can
navigate around an aerial view of the city.
"We're trying to create the illusion that you're just flying
over the city, almost as if you were in your own personal
helicopter," said Peter Birch, a product manager for Google
Earth.
Google's head of engineering for its maps product, Brian
McClendon, said the company was using a fleet of airplanes owned
and operated by contractors and flying exclusively for Google.
Asked about potential privacy implications, McClendon said
the privacy issues were similar to all aerial imagery.
Google has for years operated a fleet of camera-equipped
cars that crisscross the globe taking panoramic pictures of
streets for its mapping service. The cars have raised privacy
concerns in some countries.
In 2010, Google acknowledged that the so-called Street View
cars had been inadvertently collecting emails, passwords and
other personal data from people's home wireless networks.
The 3D city maps will be part of Google Earth on mobile
devices, Google said. The company also announced a version of
Google maps for Android smartphones that allows users to access
certain maps without an Internet connection.