Dec 12 Google Inc's mapping tool has
returned to the iPhone, months after Apple's replaced
it with a home-grown mapping service that prompted user
complaints, a public apology from Apple's CEO and the firing of
a top executive.
The free Google Maps app is now available in more than 40
countries, the company said in a blog post. ().
Google's new app adds popular features - previously available
only on Android devices - such as turn-by-turn navigation and
birds-eye view of landscapes.
Apple launched its own service in early September, replacing
popular Google Maps, which previously came pre-loaded in Apple
devices, but the service contained embarrassing errors and drew
fierce criticism.
The public uproar over the shortcomings led Apple Chief
Executive Tim Cook to apologize to customers frustrated with
glaring errors and, in an unusual move for the consumer giant,
to direct them to rival services such as Google's browser-based
Maps instead.
Google's new mapping service was the No. 1 downloaded app in
Apple's app store on Thursday.
"People around the world have been asking for Google Maps on
iPhone," Google's director of Maps, Daniel Graf, said in the
blogpost.
Apple iPhone and iPad users around the world welcomed the
move by Google. Many users, who had held back on updating the
software on their Apple devices to iOS 6 due to the fear of
losing Google Maps, downloaded the software to take advantage of
the improved maps.
"Well, it looks like I can download iOS6 now! GoogleMaps
returns to the iPhone in a stand alone app," @LorenzoKayo said
on Twitter.
IMPROVED FEATURES
Apple's home-grown Maps feature - stitched together by
acquiring mapping companies and data from many providers
including Waze, Intermap, DigitalGlobe and Urban Mapping - was
introduced with much fanfare in June by software chief Scott
Forstall. He was later asked to leave the company for the
mishandling of the mapping software.
With the new Google Maps, Apple device users can now access
public transit information, live traffic and the popular street
view feature.
Google said in June that there were 1 billion monthly active
users of Google maps services and that the Street View cars have
driven more than 5 million miles (8 million km) photographing
streets all over the world.
Apple, meanwhile, is fixing the errors in its mapping
software. Eddy Cue, a long-serving Apple executive who runs
online products, has taken charge.