By Alexei Oreskovic
March 14 Google Inc's mapping and
commerce chief is stepping down in the latest senior management
reshuffle after Android architect Andy Rubin moved on to a
still-undefined role at the company on Wednesday.
Google will split its Maps/Geo and Commerce group into two
separate units. Senior Vice President Jeff Huber, who has led
the group since 2011, is moving to Google X, the company's
experimental projects group known for developing self-driving
cars and the Google Glass wearable computer.
Huber, who has worked on some of Google's "most complicated
issues like ads, apps, payments and geo," is "eager to work in a
more startup-like environment," the company said in a statement
on Thursday.
The Maps/Geo group will be folded into Google's search
division, formally called Knowledge and led by Senior Vice
President Alan Eustace, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
Google's Commerce group, which among other things is
responsible for the company's online payment product Google
Wallet, will become part of the Advertising group headed by
Senior Vice President Susan Wojcicki, said the person, who is
not authorized to speak to the media and declined to be named.
Google, the world's No. 1 Web search engine, generated 95
percent of its revenue last year from ads.
The changes represent the most significant management
reorganization since Google co-founder Larry Page became chief
executive in April 2011 and streamlined the company's key
products into several groups that report directly to him.
With the new changes, five main product groups instead of
the previous seven will report to Page.
Page's inner circle of advisers, known internally as the
L-Team, is also changing with the addition of engineering senior
vice president Sridhar Ramaswmamy, according to people familiar
with the matter. It was not immediately clear if Huber or Rubin
were leaving the influential L-Team, which is comprised of
Google's top product executives as well as finance and legal
executives and is responsible for plotting Google's strategic
priorities.
Shares of Google have risen 16 percent this year, as
investors have gained confidence that the company is
well-positioned for an industry-wide transition in which
consumers increasingly use mobile phones, instead of personal
computers, to access the Web.
On Wednesday Google said Sundar Pichai would take over its
fast-growing Android mobile software business, replacing Rubin,
who is moving to a new, yet-to-be-defined role at the company.
Google did not say what Huber's role or title would be
within Google X, which is led by Google co-founder Sergey Brin.
Shares of Google were down 0.5 percent at $821.54 in late
afternoon on Thursday.