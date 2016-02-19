BERLIN Feb 19 A legal complaint filed by German publishers who say Alphabet Inc's Google should pay them for showing their articles online is likely to be rejected, a judge in Berlin said on Friday.

"The court is leaning towards rejecting the complaint," judge Peter Scholz told a hearing.

The publishers announced last month that they had filed the civil suit. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)