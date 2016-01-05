BERLIN Jan 5 German publishers have filed a
complaint against Google in a row over whether or not
the search engine should pay the publishers to show their
articles online, a spokesman for VG Media - a consortium of
around 200 publishers - told Reuters.
They justified the step by saying that Google still did not
want to pay to use their publications: "So bringing a civil
claim before the responsible court is the only way to enforce
the ancillary copyright for press publishers against Google,"
the VG Media spokesman said.
Google was not immediately available to comment.
