Dec 1 Google Inc's Chrome
internet browser overtook Firefox for the first time globally in
November and it continues to narrow the gap to market leader
Microsoft Corp's Internet Explorer, web analytics firm
StatCounter said on Thursday.
"We can look forward to a fascinating battle between
Microsoft and Google as the pace of growth of Chrome suggests
that it will become a real rival to Internet Explorer globally,"
Aodhan Cullen, StatCounter chief executive, said in a statement.
In November Chrome saw its market share roughly doubling
from a year ago to 25.7 percent, while Internet Explorer's share
dropped to 40.6 percent from 48.2 percent.
The market share of Firefox -- which is popular in Europe --
slipped globally to 25.2 percent from 31.2 percent.
Apple Inc's Safari is a distant No 4 on the market
with a 5.9 percent share of all browsing, with No 5 Opera
controlling 1.8 percent of the market.
StatCounter statistics are based on aggregate data from more
than 3 million websites with a sample of more than 15 billion
page views per month.