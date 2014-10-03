Oct 3 Software giant Google Inc plans
to launch a mobile messaging app it is likely to test in India
and other emerging markets, the Economic Times newspaper
reported on Friday, citing sources.
The daily said Google was in the early stages of development
of the app, which will not make it mandatory to use a Google
login.
If launched, the mobile app will compete in the mobile chat
space with the likes of WhatsApp, Line and Hike.
The Mountain View, California-based company is also looking
at localisation, by adding Indian language support and
voice-to-text messaging, the newspaper said.(bit.ly/1mXn7Kj)
A Google spokeswoman said the company did not comment on
speculation.
