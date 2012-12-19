By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 19 Google Inc sold
set-top TV box maker Motorola Home to Arris Group Inc
for $2.35 billion in cash and stock, the companies announced on
Wednesday.
The transaction, which was approved by the boards of
directors of both companies, is expected to close by the second
quarter of 2013, subject to regulatory approvals.
Google will have a roughly 15.7 percent ownership interest
in Arris, a Suwanee, Georgia-based cable equipment maker, after
the deal.
Arris expects the acquisition to be significantly accretive
to its non-GAAP earnings in the first full year after closing,
the company said.
Google acquired the set-top box maker as part of its $12.5
billion acquisition in May of Motorola Mobility, which was
motivated by a desire to snap up its large portfolio of
communications patents.
Since acquiring Motorola, Google has moved to revamp the
company's loss-making mobile phone business, while appearing
less interested in the set-top business.
Google said the Motorola Home business is profitable and
generated revenues of $3.4 billion for the trailing four
quarters ended Sept. 30.
Shares of Google were down $1.6 to $718.50 in after-hours
trading on Wednesday. Arris shares were halted.