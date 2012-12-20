By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 19 Google Inc agreed
to sell set-top TV box maker Motorola Home to Arris Group Inc
for $2.35 billion in cash and stock, the companies said
on Wednesday.
The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter
of 2013, subject to regulatory approvals.
Google will have a roughly 15.7 percent ownership interest
in Arris, a Suwanee, Georgia-based cable equipment maker, after
the deal.
Shares of Arris jumped nearly 17 percent to $16.99 in after
hours trading on Wednesday following the news. Google's stock
was down $1.61 at $718.50.
The companies said the deal would increase Arris' patent
portfolio and provide a license to a "wide variety" of Motorola
Mobility patents but did not provide details.
Google had been expected to sell the set-top business,
following a disclosure last week by British TV decoder maker
Pace Plc that it had made an offer to Google. Arris had also
been cited among the bidders in media reports.
Google acquired the set-top box maker in May as part of its
$12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility, a deal motivated by
a desire to snap up Motorola's large portfolio of communications
patents.
Since acquiring Motorola, Google has moved to revamp the
company's money-losing mobile phone business, while appearing
less interested in the set-top business.
The sale of the Motorola Home business, which includes
manufacturing facilities, should relieve some of the concerns
that investors had about Google's acquisition of Motorola, said
Needham & Co analyst Kerry Rice.
"Google has effectively offloaded most of the manufacturing
that now is associated with Motorola," and that investors feared
would pressure Google's profit margins, said Rice.
"They're keeping the things that are most important to them,
the design and patents of the mobile phone side," said Rice.
Google said the Motorola Home business is profitable and
generated revenues of $3.4 billion for the trailing four
quarters ended Sept. 30.