March 8 Google's Motorola Mobility unit
is to shed another 1,200 jobs or 10 percent of its workforce as
the smartphone maker tries to return to profitability, Google
said on Friday.
The lay-offs come on top of the 4,000 jobs cut at Motorola
Mobility in August as Google seeks to make more smartphones and
fewer simple handsets.
"These cuts are a continuation of the reductions we
announced last summer," spokeswoman Niki Fenwick said in an
email to Reuters.
"It's obviously very hard for the employees concerned, and
we are committed to helping them through this difficult
transition," she added.
The Wall Street Journal reported the lay-offs earlier on
Friday, citing a company email.
The email about the job cuts, which will affect workers in
the United States, China and India, said, "our costs are too
high, we're operating in markets where we're not competitive and
we're losing money," according to the Journal.
Google bought the money-losing cellphone maker for $12.5
billion last year, its largest acquisition ever, aiming to use
Motorola Mobility's armoury of patents to fend off legal attacks
on its Android mobile platform and expand beyond its software
business.
But the acquisition raised concerns on Wall Street that
Google was entering a business with much lower profit margins.