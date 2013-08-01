By Sinead Carew and Alexei Oreskovic
| NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Aug 1 Motorola on
Thursday unveiled its highly anticipated Moto X smartphone,
which will be customizable with different colors for AT&T
customers and marks the cellphone maker's first flagship device
since Google Inc bought the company in 2012.
The Moto X will go on sale in the United States at the end
of August or the beginning of September for a suggested retail
price of $199.99 to customers who sign a two-year contract at
five of the biggest U.S. mobile network operators.
Google, which spent $12.5 billion to acquire money-losing
Motorola, faces a steep climb in its effort to revive the mobile
phone pioneer in a smartphone market now dominated by Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics.
Once the global No. 2 phone maker, Motorola's market share
was down to 2 percent in the second quarter, ranking it 12th
among smartphone makers, according to Research firm Strategy
Analytics.
Motorola is betting that it can win over consumers by
offering a huge palette of colors to personalize their phones as
well as unusual phone materials such as wood.
In order to promise delivery of customized phones within
four days, Motorola had contract manufacturing partner
Flextronics International Ltd build a factory in the
United States.
AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider, will
have exclusive rights to let its customers customize the phone
from a selection of 18 colors for the back, two colors for the
front and seven accent colors for an undisclosed time period.
Rivals Verizon Wireless, Sprint Corp, T-Mobile
US and U.S. Cellular will only be able to offer
black-and-white versions of the device.