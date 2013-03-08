March 8 Google Inc's Motorola Mobility
unit will slash 1,200 jobs or 10 percent of its workforce as the
smartphone maker tries to return to profitability, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a company email.
The layoffs come on top of 4,000 jobs Google eliminated at
Motorola Mobility in August as the Internet search giant seeks
to make more smartphones and fewer simple handsets.
The email about the job cuts, which will affect workers in
the United States, China and India, said "our costs are too
high, we're operating in markets where we're not competitive and
we're losing money," according to the Journal.
Google bought the money-losing cellphone maker for $12.5
billion last year - its largest acquisition ever - aiming to use
Motorola Mobility's patents to fend off legal attacks on its
Android mobile platform and expand beyond its software business.
The acquisition raised concerns on Wall Street that Google
was entering a business with much lower profit margins.
Google and Motorola Mobility could not be immediately
reached for comment by Reuters outside regular business hours.