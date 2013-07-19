(Corrects paragraph two to show the device was depicted in
photo)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, July 19 Google Inc's
Motorola division appears set to unveil its much anticipated
Moto X phone on Aug. 1 at an event in New York City.
Email invitations sent to the media on Friday displayed the
Moto X name in bold letters. The invitation depicted several
youths holding the Moto X, the first smartphone Motorola has
developed since its 2012 acquisition by Google.
Motorola, which Google bought for $12.5 billion, has
steadily ceded market share to Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co, with most of its latest phones
garnering relatively lukewarm receptions.
The Motorola business has been a drag on Google's profit
margins, with Motorola's second-quarter losses totaling $342
million.
A Web page to respond to the invitation said, "Come
experience the new Motorola. No Stage. No crowds." The page asks
guests to select one of several "sessions" to attend at
different times at an address in mid-town Manhattan.
In May, Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside said at the AllThingsD
technology conference that the new Moto X phones would be built
in the United States.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)