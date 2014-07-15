SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Google Inc has appointed former Ford Motor Co CEO Alan Mulally to its board of directors, drafting a seasoned Detroit executive into its ranks as it develops a self-driving car and tries to get its software into more automobiles.

Mulally, once deemed a strong contender for chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp, joined the board last week and will also serve on Google's audit committee, the Internet search giant said in a blogpost (here). (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)