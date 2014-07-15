SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Google Inc has
appointed former Ford Motor Co CEO Alan Mulally to its
board of directors, drafting a seasoned Detroit executive into
its ranks as it develops a self-driving car and tries to get its
software into more automobiles.
Mulally, once deemed a strong contender for chief executive
officer of Microsoft Corp, joined the board last week
and will also serve on Google's audit committee, the Internet
search giant said in a blogpost (here).
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)