SAN FRANCISCO, June 23 Google Inc
launched a free version of its music streaming service on
Tuesday, as it sought to upstage the debut of Apple Inc's
rival service next week.
Google Play Music has offered a $9.99 per month subscription
service for two years but Tuesday's launch is the first free
version of the streaming service. It is available online and
will be available on Android and iOS by the end of the week,
Elias Roman, Google product manager, said.
Apple said earlier this month it would launch a music
streaming service on June 30 for $9.99 per month along with a
$14.99 per month family plan, with a free three-month trial.
As with other streaming services, such as Spotify and
Rhapsody, Google Play Music curates playlists. Users can tailor
playlists based on genre, artist or even activity, such as
hosting a pool party or "having fun at work."
"We believe this is a play that will expose a lot of people
to the service," Roman said in an interview.
Unlike Google's subscription music service, the free service
will carry ads, be unavailable offline and exclude certain
songs.
Roman said millions of people look at Google Play Music each
month but are not ready to pay for a subscription. By offering a
free version of the service, he said, the search engine hopes
more people will be compelled to pay for an upgraded version.
Ted Cohen, managing partner of TAG Strategic, a digital
entertainment consultancy, said the timing of Google's launch
was strategic.
"It's a smart time to do it with all the attention around
Apple," Cohen said. "If they did it absent the Apple service, it
wouldn't be the same story."
Google declined to say how many subscribers it has but said
they more than doubled in 2014 from the previous year. But
rivals Pandora, Spotify and Beats Music had far more mobile
downloads than Google Play Music in 2014, according to data from
analytics firm App Annie.
