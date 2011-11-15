Nov 15 Google Inc (GOOG.O) is expected to
unveil on Wednesday an online music download store featuring
songs from three major music companies, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Sony Corp's (6758.T) Sony Music Entertainment, Vivendi SA's
(VIV.PA) Universal Music Group and EMI Music are expected to
have deals with Google in place in time for a Wednesday
afternoon announcement in Los Angeles, the Journal reported.
The Google Music store will compete with Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) dominant iTunes and other digital music services.
Google's store will sell songs for around $1 apiece, the
Journal reported. The store also is expected to allow users who
buy songs to share one or two free listens with contacts on the
Google+ social networking service, the newspaper reported.
A Wednesday evening event tied to the announcement will
feature pop group Maroon 5 and R&B singer Drake, among others.
Representatives for Google, Sony and Universal Music Group
did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An EMI
spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)