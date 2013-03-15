* Western sanctions eased after decades of military rule
* Myanmar is virgin territory for businesses
* Boom expected in mobile phone sector
By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, March 15 Google Inc Executive
Chairman Eric Schmidt, who visited North Korea in January, will
become the first high-profile tech company executive to visit
Myanmar in the wake of reforms that prompted Western nations to
ease sanctions following decades of military dictatorship.
The visit next week to Myanmar, where Schmidt will speak at
a technology and communications park and meet with government
officials, is just one stop in a multi-country Asian tour to
promote Internet access, according to Google.
Since Myanmar's military stepped aside and a quasi-civilian
government was installed in 2011, setting off a wave of
political and economic reforms, the country has enjoyed a surge
of interest from overseas businesses.
The former Burma is the last virgin territory for businesses
in Asia, with untapped markets including the telecoms sector:
mobile penetration in the country of 60 million is estimated to
be a meagre 5-10 percent.
Unlike Schmidt's controversial visit to Pyongyang, in which
Google described as a "personal" trip, the visit to Myanmar
falls within his mandate as executive chairman, which involves
government outreach, thought leadership and building
partnerships and business relationships, the company said.
But Schmidt, who was Google's chief executive from 2001 to
2011, is becoming more visible on issues involving technology
and world affairs.
His book, "The New Digital Age", due to hit bookshelves in
April, was co-authored with Google Ideas chief Jared Cohen, who
had previously worked at the U.S. State Department.
According to an early review in The Wall Street Journal, the
authors criticize China for being an enthusiastic "filterer of
information" and a "prolific" hacker of foreign companies.
During Schmidt's tenure as Google's chief, the company famously
pulled out of China after a dispute over censorship and hacking.
"Eric (Schmidt) is visiting several countries in Asia to
connect with local partners and Googlers who are working to
improve the lives of many millions of people across the region
by helping them get online and access the world's information
for the first time in the next few years," Google said in a
statement. His trip also includes India.
In November, Schmidt visited Seoul, Taipei and Beijing.
WHISTLE-STOP
The Myanmar trip will be Schmidt's second visit this year to
a country off the beaten track. In January he went to North
Korea, saying it was a personal trip to talk about a free and
open Internet.
Schmidt is due to give a speech at the Myanmar Information
and Communication Technology Park in Yangon on March 22, before
making his way to the capital, Naypyitaw, to meet senior
government officials, said Zaw Min Oo, secretary general of the
Myanmar Computer Society.
"There will be an audience of about 400, comprising
entrepreneurs, executive committee members of the computer
association and young leaders," Zaw Min Oo told Reuters,
referring to the speech.
Myanmar's planned modernisation of telecoms infrastructure
and expected boom in mobile phone usage will pave the way for
the entry of companies such as Google, which could profit
greatly through sales of cheap smartphones built around its
Android platform.
In February the U.S. Treasury Department issued a general
licence for four of Myanmar's biggest banks, two of which are
owned by tycoons associated with the former junta, before a
visit by 50 U.S. executives that month to explore opportunities.
The delegation, led by the U.S. Agency for International
Development (USAID) and including Cisco Systems Inc,
Google, Hewlett-Packard Co, Intel Corp, and
Microsoft Corp, visited Myanmar to look into projects
to boost access to the Internet, strengthen transparent
government and expand digital literacy, according to a USAID
statement.
Many leading firms in Myanmar are still largely controlled
by businessmen subject to sanctions, but Western companies are
starting to move in after the implementation of a new foreign
investment law.
Myanmar is offering two operating licences for companies to
build new telecoms infrastructure.
MTN Group, Africa's largest mobile phone company,
which is bidding for a licence, has said around 90 companies
have expressed interest.