SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 How badly does Google
want to keep under wraps a mysterious project taking
shape on a barge in San Francisco Bay? Badly enough to require
U.S. government officials to sign confidentiality agreements.
At least one Coast Guard employee has had to sign a
non-disclosure agreement with the Internet giant, said Barry
Bena, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman. Another person who would
only identify himself as an inspector for a California
government agency had to do the same.
Moored in the shadow of the Bay Bridge off of Treasure
Island, a former military base, the nondescript barge is stacked
several stories high with white shipping containers, and sprouts
what appear to be antennas on top. The hulking structure, half
shrouded in scaffolding, has stirred intense speculation in the
Bay Area since reports of its existence surfaced late last week.
Technology website CNET theorized that the vessel might be a
floating data center that will house banks of computers. Local
TV station KPIX said the barge is intended to serve as a
floating retail store for Google's "Glass" wearable computer
device - although its external appearance, at least thus far,
doesn't suggest such a purpose.
Adding to the mystery, a second similar barge was recently
spotted in Portland, Maine, and is also registered to By and
Large LLC, according to local media reports.
The company itself is keeping mum, refusing even to
acknowledge its affiliation with the vessels.
Secrecy is a standard business practice in Silicon Valley,
where technology companies such as Apple Inc go to
great lengths to keep their latest gadgets under wraps and a
constellation of blogs compete to reveal highly prized details.
But the concealment effort surrounding the barge is in
another league. Chain-link fences and security guards encircle a
pier and a couple of nearby buildings on the island, which sits
between San Francisco and Oakland.
A California state inspector, who said he had business in
the hangar-like Building 3 where some of the early construction
took place, told Reuters he had to surrender his mobile phone
and sign a confidentiality agreement in order to enter.
Bob Jessup, a construction company superintendent who works
in a building across the street, said Google spent the past year
working on the project. He said they fenced off a wide area and
brought in at least 40 welders a day, who worked around the
clock and refused to say a word.
"They wouldn't give up any of the information," Jessup said.
"It was a phenomenal production. None of them would tell us
anything."
He said they worked on the inside and the outside of the
shipping containers, outfitting them with electronics - "very
hush hush" - and then loaded them onto the barge with a crane.
They put sides on the containers, with glass windows in some of
them. They had to weld them very precisely so they could stack,
Jessup recounted.
Jessup said he could not imagine that Google would try to
use the floating vessel as a retail outlet. "Who's going to want
to climb up in there?" he asked. "It's really ugly."
The vessel is registered to a company called By and Large
LLC, and some nearby property on Treasure Island has been
subleased to the same firm. Representatives of the firm could
not be reached for comment.
Larry Goldzband, the executive director of the San Francisco
Bay Conservation and Development Commission, told Reuters his
agency has had several meetings with Google officials about the
barge in recent months. Yet the company provided little
information other than telling him that the vessel will be used
for "general technology purposes," he said.
Google "could not give us a specific plan of any kind," not
even whether they intended the barge to move or stay in one
place, Goldzband said. If the barge remains in place for an
extended period of time after its construction is completed, it
will require a permit from the BCDC, he said.
"We've asked counsel to get us as much information as soon
as they can, so that we can continue the discussion," Goldzband
said, referring to Google's law firm.