By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 21 Google Inc's
Nest Labs is recalling 440,000 smoke detectors, according to a
U.S. government notice on Wednesday that provides the first
public revelation of how many of the smart home appliances have
shipped since sales started in November.
Nest, which Google acquired earlier this year for $3.2
billion, shipped 440,000 of its smoke alarms in the United
States between Nov. 15 and April, according to figures contained
in a notice by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Nest halted sales of the smoke alarms in April after it
discovered a defect that could cause users to turn it off
unintentionally.
The notice said the recall affected roughly 440,000 units of
the $130 Nest Protect sold in the United States at retailers and
on the Nest website between Nov. 15 and April 3.
Nest spokesperson Ha Thai said the company does not disclose
sales figures and said that the Protect product will be
available again "in a few weeks."
Nest has provided few details about sales of its Protect
smoke and carbon monoxide alarm or its 2-year-old smart
thermostat, which has earned positive reviews for its sleek look
and its ability to help consumers reduce their energy bills.
Tony Fadell, the company's founder, was quoted in media
reports in December saying that "tens of thousands" of the
Protect devices had been activated in the first nine days of its
availability in the United States, Canada and Britain.
Carl Purvis, a spokesman with the Consumer Product Safety
Commission, said the number of units cited in the recall
referred to the full production run, including products sold to
consumers as well as products shipped to retailers.
Nest said in April that a special feature in its Protect
alarm, which allows a user to switch off the device with a wave
of the hand, could be inadvertently activated under certain
circumstances. The company said it would immediately deactivate
the feature on all smoke alarms that are WiFi-connected while it
worked on a software update to fix the defect. The company also
halted all sales of the smoke alarms to prevent customers from
buying a device that would need an immediate patch.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission notice said Nest has
received no reports of incidents, injuries or property damage.
Google's January acquisition of Nest represented the
second-largest deal in the Internet search company's history.
The deal positioned Google to play a bigger role in the
market for smart home appliances at a time when an increasing
array of electronic devices are being designed to connect to the
Internet.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)