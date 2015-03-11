By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, March 11
LONDON, March 11 A little-noticed change in the
way Google selects search results has allowed company
statements to top the list of news links shown when users search
for information on businesses.
The measure may cost news publishers web traffic and risks
misleading users, analysts said.
A Google spokeswoman said that in September the search giant
widened the number of sources from which it drew the entries
that appear in the "in the news" section of its search results
page.
Previously, only links to stories on approved news sites
such as those of newspapers and TV stations appeared in this
section of the main search page.
"The goal of search is to get users the right answer at any
one time as quickly as possible -- that may mean returning an
article from an established publisher or from a smaller niche
publisher or indeed it might be a press release," the Google
spokeswoman said.
She added Google, which did not announce the September
change, does not get paid for including press releases on the
lists.
Recent examples of companies whose announcements topped the
"in the news" section include Franco-Dutch SIM card maker
Gemalto.
Last month, Gemalto confirmed reports it had likely been the
victim of hacking by U.S. and British spies. The story garnered
wide media attention but when users did a Google search for the
word "Gemalto", the first "in the news" listing was a Gemalto
statement, which played down the impact of the hacking.
Earlier this week, on the day Apple launched its new watch,
a link to a promotional site for the product topped the "in the
news" selection.
Gemalto and Apple were not available for comment.
Josh Schwartz, chief data scientist at Chartbeat, which
tracks web traffic for news publishers and others, said it was
likely that companies could use search engine optimisation
techniques to lift their rankings in the news listings.
He said the new system could confuse readers, directing them
towards public relations material and away from news reports.
That also poses a risk to news organisations that rely on
Google and other search engines to direct readers to their
websites.
"The 'in the news' modules are potentially an extremely
powerful driver of traffic," Schwartz said. "It could cost news
sites traffic."
(Additional reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco;
Editing by Mark Potter)