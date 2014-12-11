* Closure preempts change to copyright law
By Eric Auchard
LONDON, Dec 11 Google said it plans to
close its news-linking service in Spain in response to
legislation under which publishers will soon be able to force
Internet sites to pay for re-publishing headlines or snippets of
news.
In a statement, the search giant said the new law makes the
Google News service unsustainable and that it will remove
Spanish publishers from Google News sites worldwide and shut
down this service in Spain on 16 December.
The move also means readers in Latin America and around the
globe will no longer find links to articles from any Spanish
news publishers on Google News.
The change to the copyright law, which is set to take effect
in January, only applies to news aggregation sites such as
Google News or domestic rival Meneame (Meneame.net).
It does not prevent Google users in Spain or elsewhere from
reading snippets of the same stories when they look up news in
Google search results (www.google.es), where Google
stands to capitalise by selling ads alongside news stories that
turn up.
"The new law requires publishers to charge Google News for
showing even the smallest snippets of their content -- whether
they want to charge or not," the company said. Google News
displays no advertising and makes no revenue from the service,
it noted.
Google's action caps a decade of acrimony with news
publishers who blame the search giant for revenue and readership
declines. The company maintains that it sends millions of clicks
that allow news sites to make money via online advertising.
The stand-off also comes amid a growing campaign by
politicians, regulators and courts across Europe to rein in
Google's power over the Internet search market and the impact it
has on deeply ingrained social norms around personal privacy.
The European Union's recently installed digital commissioner
Guenther Oettinger said in October that he was mulling a
regional Internet copyright levy, taking aim at Google.
In recent years, publishers in countries from Germany and
France to Spain have pushed to pass new national copyright laws
that force Google and other web aggregators to pay licensing
fees when they publish snippets of their news articles.
In Spain and Germany, these laws require publishers who want
their content to continue to show up in Google search results to
give the company explicit permission to do so.
Google has responded by requiring publishers to release it
from any liability for licensing fees under such laws.
The Spanish law thwarts this by giving publishers an
"inalienable" right to levy licensing fees.
However, in November, Germany's largest publisher, Axel
Springer scrapped a bid to block Google after an experiment by a
consortium of about 200 German publishers caused online traffic
to plunge.
Internet search experts say the shutdown of Google News in
Spain may be greater on smaller, less-well known news publishers
than on name-brand news sites who are less reliant on the site
to draw in readers.
For the top five Spanish news sites (ElPais.com, ElMundo.es,
ABC.es, LaVanguardia.com and ElPeriodico.com), referrals from
sites such as Google News are responsible for less than a
quarter of traffic, ranging from 8 percent for ABC to 21 percent
for La Vanguardia, according to online traffic measurement firm
SimilarWeb. Social networks such as Facebook make up a smaller
amount.
Google's move also does not appear to affect current
agreements it has with major Spanish publishers to supply them
with ad-serving technology that in effect creates a private ad
marketplace to support their respective publications.
Reacting to the announcement, the Spanish ministry of
education, culture and sport said the company was making a
business decision to pull out of certain services but that the
government remained open to negotiation about how it implemented
what its statement referred to as a 'Google tax'.
