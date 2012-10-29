By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Google Inc
unveiled a larger version of its Nexus-branded tablet computer
on Monday, and updated its mobile gadget and online content
offerings as competition with Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
and Microsoft Corp heats up ahead of the
holiday sales season.
The device follows a spate of new product launches by the
technology leaders in recent weeks, including Apple's iPad Mini
last week and software-maker Microsoft's first-ever home-built
tablet, the Surface.
Google, the world's No.1 Internet search engine, has pushed
deeper into the hardware business at a time when consumers are
increasingly accessing the Web on mobile devices.
Google's new Nexus 10, made in partnership with consumer
electronics company Samsung Electronics Co, is the
first 10-inch tablet to come to market under Google's Nexus
brand. The device, with prices starting at $299, will be
available on November 13 in the United States and seven other
countries, Google said in its official blog on Monday.
Google was scheduled to introduce the device at a media
event in New York on Monday, but was forced to cancel because of
Hurricane Sandy.
Google also said it was expanding its online movie and music
retail businesses to several countries in Europe.
And the company introduced an improvement to its
online-music storage service. The new "matching" feature scans
songs in a consumer's music collection and automatically creates
an online or "cloud-based" library of the same tracks which
consumers can access from any device or computer.
Google said the music matching feature, which only works
with tracks that are part of the Google Play store's music
catalog, will be available in Europe on November 13 and in the
United States soon after.
Google also updated its smaller, Nexus 7 tablet released
earlier this year. It increased the storage on the $199 version
of the device to 16GB from 8GB, and introduced a new $299
version of the Nexus 7 with a cellular data service option.
Google also unveiled a new Nexus 4 smartphone, made in
partnership with LG Electronics, that features a
quad-core processor and a 4.7-inch display.