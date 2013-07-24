UPDATE 2-Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount
March 27 Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Google Inc on Wednesday showcased a new Nexus 7, a slimmer version of its year-old tablet that the Internet search company hopes will expand its presence in consumer hardware and ensure its online services remain front-and-center on mobile devices.
The news comes a week before its Motorola division is expected to unveil the "Moto X" smartphone in New York. The Moto X represents the first phone Motorola has developed since it was acquired by Google for $12.5 billion in May 2012, and is central to relaunching the venerable brand into a hotly competitive mobile market.
NEW YORK, March 27 The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Monday, cutting earlier losses, while the Dow declined for an eighth consecutive session as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as strength in gold-mining shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals helped offset a slight decline in the energy sector.