* Gamestop, Staples, Sam's Club run out of tablets
* Positive reviews this week may have helped
By Malathi Nayak and Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, July 13 Google Inc's
"Nexus 7" tablet is off to an encouraging start, with major
retailers running out of the gadgets as the Internet company's
first entry in an increasingly crowded market showed up in U.S.
stores on Friday.
GameStop said on Friday it had already run through
its first two allocations of the tablet, co-developed by Google
and Taiwan's Asustek that starts at $199 and has drawn
glowing reviews from major gadget reviewers.
Sam's Club, the warehouse chain owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, and Staples listed the device as being out of
stock on their websites as of Friday. Office Depot's website
continued to offer the device for sale as of the afternoon.
Google unveiled the 7-inch tablet, which the company hopes
will allow it to better compete against Apple Inc and
Amazon.com Inc and funnel more people into its trove of
online content, at its annual developer conference in San
Francisco at the end of June.
Consumers have been able to pre-order the tablet from Google
and several retailers in past weeks, and Google said it began
shipping devices to consumers on Friday.
"We blew through the first two allotments," a GameStop
spokesperson said.
A third allotment of preorders will be available in August.
The game retailer declined to share exact number of preorders.
The Nexus 7 uses Google's Android mobile software, which has
become the most prevalent operating system for smartphones
globally, but has so far failed to make a big splash in the
tablet market.
By taking a greater role in the tablet arena, Google hopes
to ensure that its online services remain front-and-center to
consumers, as tablets by Apple and Amazon are increasingly
becoming gateways to the Web and Web-based content such as
movies and music.
Google executives have been quoted saying that the company
will not generate a profit margin when the Nexus 7 is sold in
retail stores. A report by research firm IHS iSuppli on
Wednesday estimated that the bill of materials for the $199
version of the device, which features 8GB of flash memory and a
high-end Tegra 3 processor by Nvidia Corp, is $152.
Apple still dominates the market for touch-screen tablet
computers with its two-year old iPad. Amazon.com's $199 Kindle
Fire tablet is based on open-source Android computer code, but
the device features a customized interface that does not use
many Google services.
The Nexus 7 has drawn accolades from reviewers like the Wall
Street Journal's Walt Mossberg. Pundits reckon the $199 Nexus 7
may seriously threaten the same-priced Kindle Fire, especially
since Google's offering has a camera and a higher-resolution
screen.
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, speaking to
reporters on Thursday at the Allen & Co conference in Sun
Valley, said there was "immense demand" for the Nexus 7 in the
first week after it was introduced.
Shares in the company climbed 1.1 percent to $576.52, buoyed
by a broader U.S. market rally.