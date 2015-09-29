Sept 29 Google Inc unveiled its new Nexus smartphones on Tuesday, the Nexus 6P and the Nexus 5X.

The Nexus 5X 16 GB model will be priced at $379, while the Nexus 6P's 32 GB handset will cost $499, Google said at an event. (bit.ly/1KONWpc)

Google also said that its new version of Android, Marshmallow, will roll out to existing Nexus customers from next week. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)