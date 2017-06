A Google carpet is seen at the entrance of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool/Files

OSLO Google Inc. (GOOG.O) has agreed with Norway's Opera Software ASA (OPERA.OL) to integrate Google as the default search partner for the Opera mobile and desktop browsers, the Norwegian firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal, which the sides have been extending on a short term basis recently, will expire on August 1, 2014, Opera said.

