* Companies' ties to paid commentators were examined
* Judge concerned payments may have influenced writings
* Disclosure demand had shocked legal, blogging communities
* Oracle plans appeal after smartphone technology trial loss
Sept 6 The federal judge overseeing a major
lawsuit over smartphone technology between Oracle Corp
and Google Inc has quietly ended his examination of
those companies' relationships with paid bloggers and other
commentators.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco had
shocked the legal and blogging communities on Aug. 7 by
demanding names of "print or Internet authors, journalists,
commentators or bloggers" on the companies' payrolls.
The judge at the time expressed concern that payments might
have influenced writings about the case. Legal experts
questioned the breadth of the order, including whether it could
violate the writers' First Amendment free speech rights.
But in an order issued on Tuesday, after Oracle and Google
had submitted lists of names, Alsup said he would "take no
further action regarding the subject of payments by the
litigants to commentators and journalists."
He also said no commentaries had influenced his rulings in
the case, other than "any treatise or article" he cited
expressly.
Alsup has not revealed what prompted his Aug. 7 order.
Oracle had sued Google in 2010, claiming that the search
engine company's Android mobile platform infringed its patents
and violated its rights to the Java programming language. It
sought $1 billion of damages on its copyright claims.
A federal jury ruled in Google's favor on May 23.
Eight days later, Alsup found that Oracle could
not claim copyright protection on much of the Java language that
Google used. Oracle has said it will appeal.
Android is the world's best-selling smartphone operating
system.
The case is Oracle America Inc v. Google Inc, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, No. 10-03561.