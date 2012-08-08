By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 8 A judge in the patent
battle between Google Inc and Oracle Corp
ordered the companies to disclose the names of journalists on
their payrolls, stunning the legal and media communities.
The highly unusual order was issued on Tuesday by U.S.
District Judge William Alsup, who said he was concerned that
Google and Oracle or their counsel had retained or paid people
who may have published comment on the case.
The order, issued several months after a jury found that
Google did not infringe Oracle patents, hints at the possibility
of a hidden world of for-pay press coverage and injects
uncertainty into the widely followed case.
Alsup issued a one-page order but did not go into full
details of the court's concerns.
"I haven't seen anything quite like this before," said Eric
Goldman, a professor of Internet law at Santa Clara University
School of Law. "I think the judge is in uncharted territory with
this order."
Goldman said two potential reasons for the order would be if
there were evidence that the jury had been swayed by extensive
press coverage of the case, or if the jury had relied on
evidence not properly labeled as unbiased, such as a for-pay
news article offered as an exhibit in the trial.
But with the trial mostly finished and few details in the
order, Goldman said it was unclear why the issue was coming up
now.
"The court is concerned that the parties and/or counsel
herein may have retained or paid print or Internet authors,
journalists, commentators or bloggers who have and/or may
publish comments on the issues in the case," Alsup wrote in
order.
He said the information "would be of use on appeal" and
could "make clear whether any treatise, article, commentary or
analysis on the issues posed by this case are possibly
influenced by financial relationships to the parties or
counsel."
The companies must submit the information by noon Aug. 17.
Oracle sued Google in federal court, claiming the search
engine giant's Android mobile platform violated its patents and
copyright to Java, seeking roughly $1 billion on its copyright
claims.
The jury ruled in Google's favor and the judge decided
Oracle could not claim copyright protection on most of the Java
material that Oracle took to trial.
Oracle has said it will appeal.
The trial, which featured testimony from high-profile
technology executives including Oracle Chief Executive Larry
Ellison and Google CEO Larry Page, has attracted heavy media
coverage from the mainstream press and technology-focused blogs.
One of the more well-known bloggers on intellectual property
matters and on the Oracle-Google case, Florian Mueller, revealed
three days into the trial that Oracle had recently become a
consulting client of his. People who followed the case said they
were not aware of any other similar examples.
An Oracle spokeswoman said in a statement that the company
has "always disclosed all of its financial relationships in this
matter, and it is time for Google do to the same. We read this
order to also include indirect payments to entities who, in
turn, made comments on behalf of Google."
Google said it would comply with the order.
What impact the order could have on the case remains
unclear, legal experts said.
Barry McDonald, a constitutional law professor at Pepperdine
Unive0rsity, said an argument could be made that forcing the
disclosure of commentators would raise First Amendment issues
because it would "improperly chill speech." But he added, "I
doubt a court would be very receptive to that claim if the
speech at issue was essentially being bought by a party in some
sort of misleading way."
Some observers said the order was written broadly, so that
it could be interpreted to include anyone who commented on the
case and who is affiliated with an organization that has
received money from one of the companies, such as someone at a
university or non-profit organization.
Goldman, who blogged about the case, said his name would
likely appear on the list, since his website features ads
distributed by Google's online advertising network.
"The court has really wide discretion in granting a remedy
to fix any kind of wrongdoing," said Julie Samuels, an
intellectual property attorney with the Electronic Frontier
Foundation.
Samuels said the judge could order a retrial, but said that
would be a highly extreme and unlikely scenario.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.