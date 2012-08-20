By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 20 Google Inc failed
to comply with a court order to disclose the bloggers and other
commentators on a patent and copyright case who might have been
influenced by payments from the Web company, a judge said on
Monday.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup gave Google until noon on
Friday, Aug. 24 to provide an amended list of public
commentators on the high-profile case between Google and Oracle
Corp who have received payments as consultants,
contractors, vendors or employees.
"Just as a treatise on the law may influence the courts,
public commentary that purports to be independent may have an
influence on the courts and/or their staff if only in subtle
ways," wrote Alsup.
Earlier this month, Alsup riveted technology and legal
circles with a highly unusual order that Google and Oracle
identify all writers who commented on the companies intellectual
property lawsuit and who received money from the technology
giants.
The lists, submitted by the companies on Friday, contained
no huge surprises. Oracle acknowledged it hired blogger Florian
Mueller, who often comments on patent issues, as a consultant -
a relationship that was already known.
Google acknowledged contributions to various groups but said
it has not paid any of them to comment on issues in the case.
But Alsup said on Monday he was interested not only in
authors that the companies paid to comment specifically on the
case.
"Rather, the order was designed to bring to light authors
whose statements about the issues in the case might have been
influenced by the receipt of money from Google or Oracle," Alsup
wrote.
He cited Oracle's disclosure of Mueller as an appropriate
response: "Even though the payment was for consulting work, the
payment might have influenced the blogger's reports on issues in
the civil action."
Oracle sued Google in federal court in 2010, claiming
Google's Android mobile platform violated Oracle's patents and
copyright to the Java programming language. It sought roughly $1
billion on the copyright claims.
Earlier this year, after the jury decided in Google's favor,
Alsup ruled Oracle could not claim copyright protection on most
of the Java material that Oracle took to trial. Oracle has said
it will appeal.
In his initial order, Alsup said he was "concerned" about
relationships between commentators and the companies, but the
judge has not revealed what specifically has prompted him to
act.
The case attracted heavy coverage from the mainstream media
and technology-focused blogs.
Alsup said in his order that the payments in which he is
interested do not include advertising revenue received by the
commentators, and he said gifts to universities can be ignored.
He noted that Oracle must supplement its list if the order
clarifies any issues for Oracle.
"Google suggests that it has paid so many commenters that it
will be impossible to list them all," Alsup wrote. "Please
simply do your best but the impossible is not required. Oracle
managed to do it."
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.