By Dan Levine and Lawrence Hurley
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON May 15 The Obama
administration has been locked in internal wrangling over what
position to take in high profile litigation between two American
technology giants, Google and Oracle, according to multiple
sources familiar with the discussions. It faces an end-of-May
deadline to decide whether to take sides in a case before the
U.S. Supreme Court that will have wide implications for the
technology industry.
The case involves how much copyright protection should
extend to the Java programming language. Oracle won a
federal appeals court ruling last year that allows it to
copyright parts of Java, while Google argues it should
be free to use Java without paying a licensing fee.
Google, which used Java to design its Android smartphone
operating system, appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The high
court then asked the Obama administration in January for its
opinion on whether it should take the case.
The nine justices request that U.S. Solicitor General Donald
Verrilli, Jr., the government's top lawyer before the Supreme
Court, weigh in on about 20 cases a year in which the federal
government has a strong interest. The justices generally give
greater weight to what he or she says than other third parties
that take a side in a case, an influence which has caused the
solicitor general to be dubbed the "tenth justice."
According to Google, an Oracle victory would obstruct "an
enormous amount of innovation" because software developers would
not be able to freely build on each others' work. But Oracle
says it is effective copyright protection that's the key to
software innovation.
It is unclear what position the administration will
ultimately take. Deliberations within the Obama administration
have mirrored the larger debate in the technology world about
how broadly copyright should apply to software, the sources
said.
ANTITRUST IMPLICATIONS
Charles Duan, a lawyer for interest group Public Knowledge,
that backs Google in the case, said he met with officials at the
Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice antitrust
division to advance the view that Oracle is seeking a monopoly
on software.
"They were very interested in the competition implications
of the case," Duan said of the antitrust regulators. An FTC
representative declined to comment.
Another source briefed on the discussions said the solicitor
general's office has pushed back on pro-Google arguments. The
debate is coming down to the wire as the solicitor general's
office, a division of the DOJ, usually files its opinions by the
end of May to give the Supreme Court time to make a decision by
the conclusion of its term at the end of June.
A Department of Justice spokeswoman declined to comment.
Google's Android operating system is the world's
best-selling smartphone platform. Oracle sued Google in 2010,
claiming that Google had improperly incorporated parts of Java
into Android. Oracle is seeking roughly $1 billion on its
copyright claims.
The case examined whether computer language that connects
programs (known as application programming interfaces, or APIs)
can be copyrighted.
A San Francisco federal judge decided that the Java APIs
replicated by Google were not subject to copyright protection
and were free for all to use. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the Federal Circuit reversed that, saying it was bound to
respect copyright protection for software "until either the
Supreme Court or Congress tells us otherwise."
Google has a close relationship with President Barack
Obama's administration, and executive chairman Eric Schmidt has
long been a high profile supporter of the president's. However,
there is no indication that the internal debate on software
copyright involves any issues beyond legal policy.
Legal teams from both Oracle and Google made separate
presentations to government officials in March, a third source
familiar with the meetings said. The company pitches attracted
so much interest from different government agencies that they
had to be moved to a larger conference room at the Department of
Justice to accommodate all the lawyers, this source said.
Some of the administration's technology advisers have been
advocating the pro-Google position as well, the second source
said. This week, the White House appointed Edward Felten as
deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer. Felten, a computer
scientist, signed onto a legal brief last November urging the
Supreme Court to hear Google's appeal.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
Representatives for Oracle and Google declined to comment.
Meanwhile the U.S. Copyright Office, a division of the
Library of Congress, is known as being pro-copyright which could
make it more likely to back Oracle, according to a lawyer for
groups that support Google. The Copyright Office declined to
comment.
Other technology companies, including Yahoo and
Hewlett-Packard, filed legal briefs at the Supreme Court
supporting Google, arguing that the Federal Circuit ruling
"upset settled expectations about the scope of copyright law."
Yet Oracle argued that the Supreme Court should decline the
case because the Federal Circuit applied settled legal doctrine.
"Google's argument - that the code lost all copyright
protection because it became popular and Google wanted Android
to be popular, too - would not fly for any other work," Oracle's
attorneys wrote.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco and Lawrence Hurley
in Washington; Editing by Amy Stevens and Martin Howell)