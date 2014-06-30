By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 Google Inc
will shut down its early social-networking service,
Orkut, which was launched ten years ago but has failed to put
Google ahead in what has become one of the Web's most popular
businesses.
Google said it will shut down Orkut, which is widely used in
Brazil and India but hasn't caught on more broadly, on Sept. 30,
to focus on its other social networking initiatives.
The company declined to say how many users Orkut has.
"Over the past decade, YouTube, Blogger and Google+ have
taken off, with communities springing up in every corner of the
world. Because the growth of these communities has outpaced
Orkut's growth, we've decided to bid Orkut farewell," Google
said in a post on the Orkut blog on Monday.
Orkut was launched early in 2004, the same year that
Facebook Inc, now the world's No.1 social network with
1.28 billion users, was founded.
The service's shutdown comes as Google's social networking
plans remain in question. In April, Vic Gundotra, the head of
Google's social networking services, left the company.
Gundotra oversaw the 2011 launch of Google+, a social
networking service similar to Facebook. Gundotra said in October
that 300 million users visit the Google+ web page every month.
Google has increasingly sought to position Google+ less as a
social networking "stream" that competes with Facebook, and more
as a means of establishing a unified "user identity" system to
improve Google's various Web properties. Last year, for example,
Google began requiring users of its YouTube site to sign in with
their Google+ identity before posting comments about videos.
The company said it would preserve an archive of all Orkut
"communities" that will be available from Sept. 30.
"If you don't want your posts or name to be included in the
community archive, you can remove Orkut permanently from your
Google account," Google said.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)