April 17 Google Inc is experiencing a
small outage of some of its popular applications such as Gmail
and Google Drive, the search engine said on Wednesday.
The company disclosed on its website that six of its 13
applications were having partial status disruptions.
The issue with Gmail, for example, is affecting less than
0.007 percent of Google Mail users, who cannot access their
accounts.
Google said in a response to a request for comment that it
is currently investigating the issue and will post the cause
once the investigation is complete.
"For everyone who is affected, we apologize - we know you
count on Google to work for you and we're working hard to
restore normal operation for you," Google said.