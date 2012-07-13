By Liana B. Baker and Lisa Richwine
SUN VALLEY, Idaho, July 12 Google Inc
CEO Larry Page, absent from the Internet company's biggest
public events for weeks, is recovering from an unspecified
ailment that caused him to lose his voice and was in the office
on Monday, Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said.
Page has stayed out of the public eye since last month, when
he was a no-show at an annual shareholders' meeting after having
"lost his voice," Schmidt explained at the time. His prolonged
absence has raised questions about the health of the 39-year-old
Google co-founder.
Page has been taking meetings at Google headquarters in
Mountain View, Schmidt told reporters at the annual Allen & Co
conference in Sun Valley on Thursday, but would not go into
details of what ailed the co-founder.
"He's still recovering. Larry is doing much better. He was
in the office on Monday," Schmidt said. "Larry ran the meeting.
He is talking, but talking softly."
Page, who apart from being CEO is also one of the company's
largest shareholders, is also expected to skip the company's
post-earnings conference call next week.
His absence comes as the company moves into hardware with
the Nexus 7 tablet, taking on the likes of Amazon.com Inc's
Kindle Fire, and eventually Apple Inc's iPad.
The 7-inch tablet, made by Taiwan's Asustek, is
expected to help funnel mobile users to Google's online trove of
content, including YouTube. Online pre-sales have started on
Google Play and select retailers' websites such as Office
Depot's, with the first tablets expected to arrive next week.
Demand "was immense in the first week," Schmidt said,
without giving details.
The Nexus 7 has drawn accolades from reviewers like the Wall
Street Journal's Walt Mossberg. Pundits reckon the $199 Nexus 7
may seriously threaten the same-priced Kindle Fire, especially
since Google's offering has a camera and a higher-resolution
screen.
The world's No. 1 search engine generated $38 billion in
revenue last year. But with consumers spending more time on
social networking services such as Facebook and Twitter,
and increasingly accessing the Web on smartphones instead of
PCs, investors are trying to figure out how Google's business
will be affected.
In May, Google acquired smartphone maker Motorola Mobility
for $12.5 billion.
The Motorola acquisition is among Page's many big moves
since he returned to the CEO role in April 2011, replacing
Schmidt, who held the top job for a decade. During Page's
tenure, Google has launched a full-fledged social networking
service, Google+, to compete head-on with Facebook, and pushed
deeper into the world of content with the acquisition of the
Zagat restaurant reviews guides.
Schmidt said that Google continues to aggressively snap-up
technology companies, at a pace of about one per week, though he
noted that most of the deals are for smaller companies comprised
of roughly 10 engineers.
"Even at today's relatively high valuations the math makes
sense," Schmidt said. Google will also continue to do larger
deals, he said, but noted that "there is a limit to our
appetite."