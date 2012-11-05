A Google trademark is reflected in Apple logo in this photo illustration taken in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Files

SAN FRANCISCO A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit by Apple Inc(AAPL.O) alleging that Google Inc-owned Motorola's patent licensing practices were unfair, Google(GOOG.O) said on Monday.

Apple had been set to square off against Motorola on Monday in a trial in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin, involving Google's use of the library of patents it acquired along with Motorola for $12.5 billion in May.

"We're pleased that the court has dismissed Apple's lawsuit with prejudice," a Google spokeswoman said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Dismissal of a case with prejudice means the case is over at the trial court level, though it can be appealed.

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Motorola has long offered licensing to our extensive patent portfolio at a reasonable and non-discriminatory rate in line with industry standards," Google said in its statement. "We remain interested in reaching an agreement with Apple."

(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Leslie Adler)