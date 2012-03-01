BRIEF-Tyson Foods names Hewlett Packard Enterprise executive as Chief Technology Officer
LONDON, March 1 EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding said on Thursday that data protection agencies in countries across the European Union had come to the conclusion that Google's new privacy policy was in breach of EU law.
"The authorities of the data controllers in Europe have asked their French counterparts to analyse the new policies and they have come to the conclusion that they are deeply concerned and that the new rules are not in accordance with the European law and that the transparency rules have not been applied," Reding told BBC Radio Four.
June 12 Influential proxy firm ISS on Monday turned up the heat on Mylan NV, advising its institutional clients to voice their dissatisfaction with the generic drugmaker's board of directors and its chairman's pay package at its June 22 shareholder meeting.