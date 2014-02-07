PARIS Feb 7 Google will have to
display on its French search page a notice saying it has been
fined by the local data-protection watchdog over how user
information is tracked and stored, France's top administrative
court ruled on Friday.
The U.S. search engine said it would comply with the order
but would keep fighting the 150,000-euro ($204,000) fine issued
last month by privacy watchdog CNIL.
CNIL has objected to Google's method of combining data
collected on individual users across services such as YouTube,
Gmail and social network Google+. The move towards broad storage
was introduced by Google in March 2012 and combined 60 privacy
policies into one, giving users no means to opt out.
The web giant appealed the CNIL's fine last month as well as
the order to post a notice of the sanction on its google.fr
homepage for 48 hours. Google specifically asked the Conseil
d'Etat, France's top administrative court, to suspend that order
while it re-examines the case.
On Friday, the Conseil d'Etat ruled that there was not
enough urgency nor proof of damage to Google's reputation to
warrant such a suspension. This means Google will have to post
the CNIL's decision on its French homepage even while it keeps
fighting it in court.
"We've engaged fully with the CNIL throughout this process
to explain our privacy policy and how it allows us to create
simpler, more effective services," a Google spokesman said in an
e-mailed statement.
"We will comply with the order to post the notice, but we'll
also continue with our appeal before the Conseil d'Etat."
Spain, Britain, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands have also
opened similar cases against Google, arguing that its privacy
policy breached local rules protecting consumers on how their
personal data is processed and stored.