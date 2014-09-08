* Asks panel of experts to debate "right to be forgotten"
* EU court allows people to ask for links to be removed
* Meetings set in seven cities starting with Madrid
* Regulators working on guidelines for web companies
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Sept 8 A panel appointed by search engine
Google will hold the first of a series of meetings on
Tuesday to debate the balance between privacy and the free flow
of information after a May court ruling reinforced Europeans'
"right to be forgotten".
The event in Madrid will be the first of seven meetings in
European capitals, as the Internet giant struggles with
thousands of requests a month to remove from its search results
everything from serious criminal records, embarrassing photos,
instances of online bullying and negative press stories.
By mid-July, Google, which holds more than 80 percent of
Europe's search market, said it had received more than 90,000
requests and accepted more than half since the European Union's
top court ruled they must remove results if the information was
"inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant".
Meanwhile data protection regulators from European
countries, which are next set to meet on Sept. 15, are working
on guidelines for the search engines, which also include
Microsoft and Yahoo!, to ensure that requests
are handled consistently.
Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, who heads France's privacy
watchdog and the WP29 group of EU national data protection
authorities, said on Friday she was sceptical about the Google
initiative, which she described as part of a "PR war" on an
issue that was important to the company's business strategy.
"Google is trying to set the terms of the debate," she said.
"They want to be seen as being open and virtuous, but they
handpicked the members of the council, will control who is in
the audience, and what comes out of the meetings."
If a search engine declines a person's request, he or she
has the right to appeal to the national data protection
regulator. Some 90 such appeals have been filed in Britain, 70
in Spain, 20 in France and 13 in Ireland.
Some examples of link removals have become public because
Google notified media outlets such as the BBC and Guardian when
their stories were removed from search results. That prompted
critics to charge that Europe's Internet was being scrubbed and
the press censored.
SPIRIT OF THE RULING
The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates online
encyclopaedia Wikipedia, set up a web page to post all the link
removal notices it has received, as a form of protest that
attracts attention to the very information someone wanted
removed.
Regulators have said that such notifications undermine the
spirit of the court ruling on online privacy, and are
considering whether they should try and curb them.
The issue of notifications is one of the many that Google
asked the advisory panel to consider, said Sylvie Kauffmann, one
of its members and the editorial director of France's Le Monde
newspaper.
"There are a seemingly infinite variety of cases coming in,
so Google is struggling to apply the court decision," said
Kauffmann in an interview.
"Google has asked us to formulate ideas to help them, and
there is of course a public relations dimension to the exercise
as well."
Kauffman added that Google would not pay panel members,
beyond covering their travel expenses, and that the company had
assured them they would have total independence.
Google asked French regulator Falque-Pierrotin via letter
whether she or other regulators would take part in the meetings,
but she declined, saying it would be inappropriate for a
regulator with enforcement powers. She said some national
regulators could send staff members to observe the proceedings.
A spokesperson for the Spanish regulator said it had no
plans to attend the Madrid meeting.
The advisory council includes eight representatives from
outside Google, including a former German justice minister and
two academics, as well as Google's general counsel David
Drummond and chairman Eric Schmidt.
Other members include Jimmy Wales, the Wikipedia founder and
vocal critic of the "right to be forgotten", United Nations
human rights official Frank La Rue, and Jose-Luis Pinar, who
headed Spain's data protection regulator from 2002 to 2007.
After Madrid the council will meet in Rome on Wednesday,
Paris on Sept. 25, Warsaw on Sept. 30, Berlin on Oct. 14, and
London on Oct. 16, before concluding in Brussels on Nov. 4.
Google said it would stream the sessions online.
(Additional reporting by Julia Fioretti, Robert Hetz, and Conor
Humphries; Editing by Will Waterman)