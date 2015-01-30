(Adds Google comment)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS Jan 30 Search engine Google has
agreed to better inform users about how it handles their
personal information after an investigation by Britain's data
protection regulator found its privacy policy was too vague.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said in a
statement on Friday that it required Google to sign a "formal
undertaking" that it would make the changes by June 30 and take
further steps in the next two years.
As a result, Google will not be fined by the United Kingdom
for its actions, in contrast to France and Spain where
regulators imposed penalties in addition to asking for changes.
The company welcomed the regulator's decision, saying it had
agreed improvements to its privacy policy.
"We're pleased that the ICO has decided to close its
investigation," a Google spokesman said.
The tussle between Google and Europe's data protection
regulators began after the company took a new approach in March
2012 to consolidate some 70 existing privacy policies into one.
It also began to pool data collected on individual users
across its services, including YouTube, Gmail and its social
network Google+, giving users no way to opt out.
Data protection regulators from 28 European countries, known
as the Article 29 group, soon found that the approach did not
comply with EU rules and gave Google a deadline to change it or
face sanctions. That touched off a long period of back and forth
between the company and the various national regulators.
Spain fined Google 900,000 euros ($1 million) over the
privacy policy, and France 150,000 euros, small penalties
relative to Google's scale. Its annual revenue in 2013 was
$55.52 billion.
Other countries are still weighing their responses. In
December, Google submitted a "number of improvements" aimed at
addressing the European regulators' concerns, the ICO said.
