PARIS, June 20 France's data protection watchdog
ordered Google on Thursday to change its privacy policy
or face fines, heading an EU-wide push to get the Internet giant
to better spell out its intentions and methods for collecting
user data.
The CNIL watchdog said Google Inc's privacy policy violated
French laws and gave the U.S. company three months to make
changes or risk a fine of up to 150,000 euros ($201,100) and a
second of 300,000 euros if it still failed to act.
The CNIL's move is the result of a year-long tussle with the
top search engine and email provider. It said Spain, Britain,
Germany, Italy and the Netherlands planned to take similar
action in coming weeks.