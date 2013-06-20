China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
ROME, June 20 Italy's privacy watchdog said on Thursday it had requested further information from Google Inc about the U.S. Internet firm's treatment of user data and would consider imposing sanctions if there were breaches of privacy rules.
The statement, issued shortly after a similar statement from France's main data protection office, underlines a push by European regulators for more transparency from Google over its handling of user information.
The Italian authority said the information provided by Google would be evaluated for possible violation of rules requiring customer assent to data use and storage and that it would consider possible sanctions or penalties if necessary.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)