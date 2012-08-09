* Penalty is largest by FTC for violating an order
* Google says took steps to remove tracking cookies
* FTC says future violations could bring higher penalties
* Group wants Google to admit wrongdoing, will try to block
settlement
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 Google Inc will pay
$22.5 million to settle charges it bypassed the privacy settings
of customers using Apple Inc's Safari browser, the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
The deal ends an FTC probe into allegations that Google used
computer code known as "cookies" to trick the Safari browser on
iPhones and iPads so the Internet search company could monitor
users who had blocked such tracking.
The practice was in violation of a 2011 consent decree
Google had negotiated with the FTC over botched rollouts of the
social network Buzz, which is now defunct.
Companies such as Google and Facebook Inc rely on
collecting user data for a large part of their revenue, but
lawmakers and privacy advocates have argued that tech companies
are generally not doing enough to safeguard customer privacy.
Both Google, the world's No. 1 search engine, and Facebook,
the No. 1 social networking site, last year agreed to 20 years
of audits to ensure consumers' privacy after the FTC found they
had engaged in deceptive privacy practices.
"No matter how big or small, all companies must abide by FTC
orders against them and keep their privacy promises to
consumers," FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said in a statement.
Google was not required to admit to any liability, and the
settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing.
It was the largest penalty ever placed on a company for
violating an FTC order, yet the fine is a drop in the bucket
compared to Google's second-quarter revenue of $12.21 billion.
"The Commission has allowed Google to buy its way out of
trouble for an amount that probably is less than the company
spends on lunches for its employees and with no admission it did
anything wrong," said John Simpson, privacy project director for
the nonprofit Consumer Watchdog.
The group said unless Google admitted to violating the FTC
order, it planned to try to block the settlement, which needs
court approval.
Still, revelations of the privacy misstep embarrassed
Google. David Vladeck, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer
Protection, acknowledged the penalty may seem small, but said it
sends a clear message to protect privacy in the future.
"We have Google under order for another 19 years ... and if
there's further violations, one could anticipate that the
Commission would insist on increasingly higher civil penalties,"
Vladeck said on a call with reporters.
Google also must disable the tracking cookies that ended up
on Safari users' computers and devices after visiting websites
in Google's DoubleClick advertising network, despite assurances
they would not be tracked due to Safari's default settings.
Google is also the subject of a wide-ranging antitrust
investigation by the FTC and European regulators over
accusations it manipulated search results to favor its own
products.
PRIVACY SNAFUS "INADVERTENT"
Launched in February 2010 to compete with Twitter, Buzz
initially used its Gmail customers' email contact lists to
create social networks of Buzz contacts the rest of the world
could see, which led to an uproar. Google quickly changed the
settings so that contacts were kept private by default. It
settled with the FTC on Buzz in March 2011.
Google has said the tracking of Safari users was inadvertent
and that it collected no personal information such as names,
addresses or credit card data. But the tracking was done despite
assurances Safari could be set to protect user privacy.
The company said the investigation was prompted by a 2009
help center Web page that predated a change in Apple's
cookie-handling policy.
"We have now changed that page and taken steps to remove the
ad cookies, which collected no personal information, from
Apple's browsers," a Google spokesperson said on Thursday.
The Safari issue was not Google's first brush with potential
privacy violations.
It tightened its privacy policy in the wake of revelations
that Street View cars, which take panoramic pictures of city
streets, inadvertently collected data from unsecured wireless
networks in more than 30 countries.
The FTC has closed its investigation into the issue, which
was also probed by the governments of Britain, France, Singapore
and Switzerland, among others.
Vladeck said Google's repeated defense that privacy blunders
were inadvertent was troubling to the agency and raised red
flags for regulators.
"A company like Google that is the steward of personal
information from hundreds of millions of people has to do
better," he said.