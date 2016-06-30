(Refiling to same USN as alerts)
MADRID, June 30 Spanish officials raided
Google's Madrid offices on Thursday in a probe related to its
payment of taxes, a person familiar with the matter said, and
the internet company said it was cooperating with local
authorities.
A spokewoman for Google said in a brief statement the
company complied with fiscal legislation in Spain just as it did
in all countries where it operated.
The company was working with authorities to answer all
questions, the spokeswoman added.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by
Julien Toyer and Paul Day)