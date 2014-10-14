Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
Oct 14 Google Inc said it would expand its same-day shopping delivery service to three new U.S. cities and start charging customers for the service, which competes with Amazon.com Inc.
The Google Express service, which was earlier only available in certain parts of California and New York City, will be expanded to Boston, Chicago, and Washington D.C., Google said in a blog. (bit.ly/1v8B4Xm)
Membership for the service, which was earlier called Google Shopping Express, will cost $95 a year, or $10 a month.
Online retailer Amazon's same-day delivery service, called Prime, charges customers $99 per year, after a free one-year trial.
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, at a public speech made in Berlin on Monday, called Amazon its "biggest search competitor", the Financial Times and other media reported.
"Many people think our main competition is Bing or Yahoo. But, really, our biggest search competitor is Amazon," the FT quoted Schmidt as saying.
Schmidt said internet users are likely to go directly to the retailer if they are shopping. (on.ft.com/1sN6sKi)
Google's shares were up about 1.7 percent at $553.93 on the Nasdaq in early afternoon trading. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore)
LOS ANGELES, April 16 (Variety.com) - "The Fate of the Furious" is roaring to a record-setting global debut over the weekend even as domestic audiences showed less enthusiasm for the latest installment in Universal's long-running "Fast and Furious" series.