Oct 4 Google Inc said it reached a
settlement with the Association of American Publishers (AAP) to
provide access to in-copyright books and journals digitized by
the company for its Library Project.
The lawsuit was filed against Google in 2005 by five AAP
member publishers including McGraw-Hill Companies Inc,
Pearson Education Inc and John Wiley & Sons Inc.
U.S. publishers can choose to make available or remove their
books and journals from the Library Project, Google said in a
statement.
The settlement, however, does not affect Google's current
litigation with the Authors Guild, the company said.