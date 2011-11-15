* Bills would cause Internet "censorship" - Schmidt
* Content makers have "legitimate" concerns on piracy
* Remarks follow letter to lawmakers against bills
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov 15 Google Inc (GOOG.O)
Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt blasted proposed legislation to
tighten online copyright regulation on Tuesday, saying the
bills would lead to censorship of the Internet.
Intended to combat the trade in pirated movies and music,
the two bills would give copyright holders and law enforcement
officials added powers to cut off websites and require search
engines, payment collectors and others to block access.
"The solutions are draconian," Schmidt said during an
appearance at the MIT Sloan School of Management. "There's a
bill that would require (Internet service providers) to remove
URLs from the Web, which is also known as censorship last time
I checked."
Schmidt said content owners like Hollywood studios have a
legitimate problem, since increasing trading of pirated movies
threatens their revenue.
"Their business models are threatened by theft," Schmidt
said. "We don't endorse it. Please don't do it. If you're doing
it, stop. I hope that's very clear."
The legislation Schmidt opposed is called the PROTECT IP
Act in the U.S. Senate and the Stop Online Piracy Act in the
U.S. House of Representatives.
Instead, Schmidt recommended regulations based on tracing
payments spent at websites offering illegal materials.
The remarks followed a letter to lawmakers opposing the
bills from a group of Internet companies including Google, AOL
Inc AOL.N, eBay Inc (EBAY.O), Facebook, Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O)
and Twitter.
"We are concerned that these measures pose a serious risk
to our industry's continued track record of innovation and job
creation, as well as to our nation's cybersecurity," the
companies wrote.
(Reporting by Aaron Pressman; Editing by Richard Chang)